'Aatankwadi wapas jao': Pragya Thakur heckled by NSUI workers at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur found herself entangled in yet another controversy after she was heckled by a group of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Wednesday when she had gone to meet the female students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University in Bhopal who were staging a dharna over attendance issue.

When the BJP MP reached the University, the NSUI workers raised slogans of 'Terrorist go back' and 'Pragya Thakur go back'.

#WATCH Bhopal: NSUI workers raise "aatankwadi wapas jayo" & "Pragya Thakur, go back" slogans at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University. BJP MP Pragya Thakur had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the university, over attendance issue. (25.12.19) pic.twitter.com/HKU1tZqoBY — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

Reacting to the incident, Thakur called the hecklers "traitors" and said that she would take action against them.

"They said MP is a terrorist, these words are illegal & indecent. They abused a female MP, on a constitutional post, they are all traitors. I will definitely take action," BJP MP from Bhopal said.

According to reports in Hindusthan Times, NSUI president said that she was also not allowed to enter the university by the students and NSUI workers because she was trying to "politicise" the issue related to the students.

The students were staging a dharna after the University administration did not allow two girls to sit for their examinations due to their poor attendance. However, the girls claim that the situation arose due to their health problems.

Earlier, Thakur was in the centre of another controversy after she accused SpiceJet of denying her allotted seat in a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

Thakur filed a complaint with the Bhopal Airport Director on Saturday, claiming that the airline crew's behaviour was not right on the Delhi bound flight claiming that she was inconvenienced by their conduct.

While SpiceJet denied the charge, saying that the staff wasn't aware of the fact that she was a wheelchair passenger, videos recorded on the flight show a fellow passenger confronting the BJP MP for delaying the flight.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a man reminding her that her job as the people's representative is not to "trouble them".

It was shared by several social media users. Madhya Pradesh Congress' Twitter handle also posted the video with the caption: "Godse-supporting BJP MP create a ruckus for the seat on a flight. Fellow passengers faced trouble because of this. How the passengers showed a mirror to the MP, only then she became quiet."