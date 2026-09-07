AASHVAST: Indian Army sets up new lab to detect Chinese components in drones; check details here

Indian Army has set up AASHVAST lab in New Delhi to test military drones for hidden software threats and Chinese components and strengthen cyber security of unmanned systems.

The Indian Army has inaugurated a new facility in New Delhi named AASHVAST, aimed at assessing military drones for security risks and the presence of Chinese components. The facility, which was opened by Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth on August 14, operates as an air-gapped, read-only system, ensuring it works offline without altering the drones being tested.

Why was the lab set up?

Military operations increasingly rely on unmanned systems. While drone bodies are frequently verified, weighed and bench-tested, their firmware and embedded software often stay untouched. To bridge this gap, AASHVAST was created for the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (DG EME). The Tribune claims that QuickPay Tech set up the facility. Its director, Rajib Roy said conventional inspections could miss hidden software-level threats and this lab is designed to address that.

What the facility checks

Every drone is inspected to confirm its legitimacy and determine whether its software or hardware has been altered. The checks include:

Searching for remote-access tools, embedded encryption keys, and concealed passwords that might provide unwanted access.

Verifying whether software upgrades are only available from authorised manufacturers

Assessing location controls to guard against GPS spoofing or jamming, where an adversary could misdirect the drone or alter its behaviour

Software extraction for in-depth analysis, either straight from the flight controller or camera payload or from a stored software picture.

Roy said such evaluation can discover concealed credentials, undisclosed command channels and modified flying limits that would otherwise stay undetected.

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How results are reported

Following testing, the system creates a plain-language security report based on technical results and classifies vulnerabilities according to their severity. For both the technician and the officer in charge of accepting the equipment, it generates a single security record. According to the Army, the lab would support India's domestic defense ecosystem, enhance operational preparedness, bolster cyber resilience, and assist in evaluating crucial defense platforms.