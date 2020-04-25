Aarogya Setu Mobile App likely to be made compulsory for entry to Delhi Metro post-COVID-19 lockdown

If you want to travel via the Delhi Metro after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown is lifted, you must download the Arogya Setu app on your mobile phones. According to a new plan being mulled over by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the central government's Aarogya Setu Mobile App will be made compulsory for travelling in the Delhi Metro after the restrictions are lifted. Along with the mobile app, all passengers will also need to wear a face mask.

The CISF, which is responsible for guarding the Delhi Metro, has prepared a proposal for a potential post-lockdown situation when the metro services resume. According to it, passengers who are to travel via metro after the lockdown will have to remove all metal items before checking in for screening. In addition, all the passengers will be required to wear face masks while travelling on the metro channel and the Arogya Setu Mobile App's inbuilt e-pass feature will be used to provide access.

It is to be noted that passengers who have flu-like symptoms, including fever, coughing, and sneezing, will be denied entry into the Delhi Metro. Additionally, a thermal screening will be conducted before entering the channel to ensure that no precautions are left unchecked. If one's temperature is higher than normal, they will not be allowed to travel via the metro.

Sources have said that more than 12,000 CISF personnel will be deployed at around 160 stations across the Delhi Metro network to monitor the entry of passengers, from entry to exit activities. The CISF officials have also advised personnel to take adequate precautions themselves, given that they will be screening scores of passengers throughout the day.

For context, about 30 lakh people, on average, travel via the Delhi Metro daily. When the metro services are to be resumed after the lockdown, the greatest challenge will be to effectively check the spread of COVID-19 infection long distances via the metro. For this purpose, the entire plan has been prepared.