Aarey row: Devendra Fadnavis explains Eknath Shinde government's metro car shed decision

What Devendra Fadnavis said on Mumbai Metro car shed

Devendra Fadnavis, the new deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, elaborated on why his government has decided to build a car shed at the forested Aarey colony area. He said the Mumbai metro line 3 cannot be constructed until the car shed is completed, and the alternative land proposed by the previous government is disputed. His remarks came hours after Uddhav Thackeray expressed displeasure over the new government's decision to overturn his order to not construct the car shed at the picturesque location. The plan to construct the car shed at Aarey colony had been trashed after thousands of locals and environmentalists launched spontaneous protests in Mumbai claiming the project would disturb the sensitive ecology and topology of the forest area.

"Mumbai metro line 3 cannot be started until the car shed is prepared. The land proposed by the previous government for the car shed is disputed. During our government, 25 percent of work has been completed on the land proposed by the Supreme Court and the remaining 75 percent work can be done immediately," Fadnavis said.

"For the benefit of Mumbaikars, the car shed should only be made on that land proposed by SC in order to start the metro service," he added.

Hours after assuming office, the Eknath Shinde-led government directed the Advocate General to intimate the Supreme Court about its plans to construct the infrastructure project at Aarey.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had decided to move the car shed project from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.

On Friday, Thackeray said if the shed is constructed at Kanjurmarg it can enhance accessibility to distant Mumbai suburbs of Ambernath and Badlapur. He said Aarey wasn't the government's personal property.

“I am very upset. If you are angry with me, then vent out your anger, but don't stab Mumbai in the heart. I am very upset that the Aarey decision has been overturned. This is not personal property,” Thackeray said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI