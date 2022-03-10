AAP wins Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal ready for national expansion, 10 points

The Assembly election results in all five states are almost clear by now. While BJP is all set to form a government in Uttar Pradesh for the second term, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as the biggest winner in these elections by winning Punjab in a clean sweep.

Addressing his party workers after Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Punjab polls, AAP chief and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Punjab have made the impossible possible. Arvind Kejriwal also went on to say that aam aadmi defeated Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the election.

Here's what Arvind Kejriwal said

1. Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Punjab have made the impossible possible.

2. The public has given a befitting reply to leaders of all the parties that had joined forces to corner AAP.

3. Arvind Kejriwal said that the 'aam aadmi' defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in the election.

4. Labh Singh Ugoke, the AAP candidate who defeated CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Bhadaur, works in a mobile shop. His mother is a sanitation worker in a government school and his father is a farm labourer.

5. The woman who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu is a normal Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker.

6. "When the Aam Aadmi gets up, he can bring revolution," Arvind Kejriwal said in his address.

7. "People have spoken, they call me a terrorist, but the truth is, I am a patriot," Kejriwal said.

8. We will fulfill the dream of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

9. Now people have got an alternative in politics and the people of Punjab have given an opportunity to that alternative.

10. Urged more people to join AAP, calling for the need to bring about a revolution in India on the lines of Punjab and Delhi.