AAP wins Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections with 14 seats, BJP mayor loses

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections by winning 14 seats out of 35. The BJP won 12 seats, Congress won 9 and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 1 seat.

Addressing the win, Raghav Chadha said that it was Kejriwal's model of governance that people have been wanting for years. He said, "I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal to have given such love and trust to a small and honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the movie."

Meet AAP’s Neha Musawat, 25, the youngest candidate in the fray who won from Ward No 19 ⁦@iepunjab⁩ #chandigarhmcpolls pic.twitter.com/0jSK6vEUnm — ManrajGrewalSharma (@grewal_sharma) December 27, 2021

AAP's youngest candidate Neha Musawat emerged victorious from ward no 19 and Kuldeep Kumar from 26 won by defeating Congress' Jatinder Kumar.

Aam Aadmi party's Lakhbir Singh won from ward 31 after defeating sitting councillor of BJP Bharat Kumar by a margin of 1,062 votes

Keep in mind, this is AAP's debut election in Chandigarh and the party is all set to fight elections in the upcoming Assembly poll 2022.

Last week, owing to the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Firstly, I promise that corruption shall be rooted out from the corporation. Public money, which went into the pockets of BJP and Congress councillors, will now be spent on development."

He further added, "The development brought about by us in Delhi will be replicated in Chandigarh. People won’t need to go to municipal corporations to get their work done. The employees will come to your doorstep to do your work."