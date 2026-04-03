AAP vs Raghav Chadha: Arvind Kerjrwal's party hits back, says 'If someone is afraid of Modi, how can they fight for country?

Saurabh Bhardwaj, former Delhi health minister, also raised a similar issue about how Chadha has been quite reluctant to be fearless of opponents. He said Chadha was not actively involved in taking up major issues and doesn't speak against PM Modi, in a video posted on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday lashed out at Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha after he spoke out about being removed as deputy leader. AAP's Anurag Dhanda said Chadha had lost his edge and was hesitant to take on the Centre. "We are Kejriwal's soldiers. Fearlessness is our first mark of identity. If someone fears Modi, will they fight for the country?" Dhanda tweeted.

AAP hits back at Raghav Chadha, says he fears Modi

"The party is allotted very little time to speak in Parliament; within that limited window, one can either choose to champion the struggle to save the nation or campaign to get the price of samosas reduced in the airport canteen. In Gujarat, hundreds of our party workers were arrested by the BJP-controlled police—did the Honourable MP utter a single word about this in the House? In West Bengal, the fundamental right to vote is being snatched away. When a motion was introduced in the House against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), our colleague refused to sign it," Dhanda said.

"When the party stages a walkout from the House, he chooses to remain seated—seemingly just to mark his attendance for Mr. Modi. For the past few years, you have become fearful, Raghav. You are afraid to speak out against Modi. You are afraid to address the real issues facing the country. He who succumbs to fear..., he concluded.



Saurabh Bhardwaj, former Delhi health minister, also raised a similar issue about how Chadha has been quite reluctant to be fearless of opponents. He said Chadha was not actively involved in taking up major issues and doesn't speak against PM Modi, in a video posted on X.







AAP vs Ragha Chadha

Earlier today, in a direct attack on the AAP following his removal as the party's Deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said his silence in Parliament should not be mistaken for defeat. In a post on X, Chadha questioned the reasons behind being prevented from speaking in Parliament. He said he consistently raises issues affecting the common people and asked whether doing so amounts to any wrongdoing."Whenever I get a chance to speak in the Parliament, I raise public issues. And perhaps I raise topics that are not usually raised in the Parliament. But is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong?" he said."



AAP has told the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that Raghav Chadha should be stopped from speaking in the Parliament. Yes, the AAP has informed the Parliament that Raghav Chadda should not be given a chance to speak in the Parliament," Chadha added. Highlighting that he always raised issues of the public in Parliament, AAP MP said that his rights are being taken away, but they should not consider his silence as a defeat."And the people who took away my right to speak in the Parliament today, silenced me. I want to say something to them, too. Do not consider my silence as my defeat. Do not consider my silence as my defeat. I am that river which becomes a flood when the time comes," Chadha said.



On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party sent an official letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat informing that Ashok Kumar Mittal will be the new Deputy Leader of AAP in the Upper House, the party stated.