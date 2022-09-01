AAP vs Delhi LG: VK Saxena breaks silence on corruption charges, slams CM Kejriwal for “false accusations”

Delhi LG VK Saxena (File photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena got caught up in the middle of a controversy when the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi launched a series of allegations against him, accusing him of partaking in corruption and being a part of a scam worth hundreds of crores.

Accused of corruption by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena broke his silence on Thursday and hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he was resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" out of "desperation".

Earlier, the AAP government in Delhi – led by CM Arvind Kejriwal – had alleged that LG VK Saxena had got Rs 1,400 crore of demonetized currency exchanged from banks through his employees during his tenure as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Slamming corruption charges against the Lieutenant Governor, the AAP administration alleged a Rs 1,400 crore scam and demanded a CBI probe against Saxena, as per PTI reports.

I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi.



But unfortunately Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations. pic.twitter.com/1hsCV6Q4Sg — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 1, 2022

Delhi LG VK Saxena said in a tweet, "I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption, and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately, Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations."

Saxena, sharing a brief statement on Twitter, said he would not be surprised if "more such baseless personal attacks" were made on him and his family in the coming days.

"He (Kejriwal) should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," he said in the statement.

Further, many AAP workers remained protesting in the Delhi Assembly and outside Saxena’s residence, urging the authorities to launch a CBI investigation into the matter.

The battle between VK Saxena and AAP began last month when the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22, which led to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia being listed as the prime accused in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

