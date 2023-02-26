AAP vs BJP poster war in Delhi: Row erupts over Khalnayika, Ballot Chor posters amid MCD ruckus

Delhi BJP and AAP indulge in poster wars (Photo - Twitter)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Delhi continue to take swipes at each other over the MCD mayor election 2023 ruckus, as the MCD House brawl continues to escalate between them. Adding fuel to the fire, both parties put out posters on social media, mocking the leaders of the opposite party.

Just one day after a fresh brawl between Delhi MCD leaders of BJP and AAP, the poster wars between the two parties were ignited. While BJP called AAP a party of “villains”, AAP alleges that BJP manipulated the ballots during the MCD Mayor elections 2023.

BJP sparked the poster war between the two parties after releasing a poster that had the word “Khalnayika” written on it, with AAP leader Atishi’s face on it. Further, the poster also had the face of new Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

सदन में मारपीट और तानाशाही करवाने वाली AAP की “खल-नायिका” pic.twitter.com/yp3v7Tw2wQ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 25, 2023

Retaliating to the jibe taken by the BJP, AAP also released a poster on social media titled "Ballot Chor Machaye Shor" with images of BJP leaders, including Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari. The poster raised accusations that BJP manipulated the ballots in the elections.

The verbal ruckus between the two parties soon turned physical as punches were thrown between AAP and BJP during the MCD House session when the Delhi Mayor stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members MCD Standing Committee.

BJP वाले जो इतना मचा रहे शोर हैं,

ये ही लोकतंत्र के हत्यारे और Ballot चोर हैं। pic.twitter.com/mfsZyPzqEu — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) February 25, 2023

The recounting of votes inside the MCD House in Delhi was eventually stopped due to the objections raised by AAP during the session, while both BJP and AAP ended up trading blows. Further, it is expected that the recounting of the votes will now be held on February 27 at 11 am.

Days after Shelly Oberoi was appointed the new mayor of Delhi for the first year of the MCD committee, BJP demanded that fresh MCD elections are held, after which AAP accused the opposition of disrupting house proceedings and stalling important issues.

READ | DNA Verified: Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake to hit Nagaland on Feb 26? Here's what NSDMA says