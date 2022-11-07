AAP vs BJP over Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s letter: ‘Vasooli bhai’ Satyendra Jain accused of running extortion racket

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar (File photo)

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that the was the one being conned by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after he wrote an explosive letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, becoming the center of BJP vs AAP in the national capital.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi slammed AAP owing to the allegations made by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, saying that Arvind Kejriwal’s party is running an extortion racket in Delhi, terming the party as corrupt and sans governance.

In his letter, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had alleged that he had given Rs 10 crore to AAP leader Satyendra Jain as “protection money” when he was in Tihar jail. He said that he had transferred another Rs 50 crore to Jain after he was promised a party post in south India.

BJP leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said during a press conference, “Mahathug Sukesh has accused the 'Vasooli Bhai' of extorting money. He has accepted money from Sukesh.” She further said that “AAP is doing what should not be done.”

Launching attacks at AAP and Kejriwal, the union minister said, “What has Kejriwal done in Delhi? You have indulged in scams. You are running extortion rackets in Delhi. This is what you have done in Delhi. Yamuna is polluted in Delhi. Your party is doing scams in Delhi. Your minister is running an extortion racket in jail.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been jailed in connection with a Rs 200 crore fraud case, alleged in his letter that Aam Aadmi Party forced him to bring as many as 20 people to contribute over Rs 500 crore towards the party, while he was in jail.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders have hit back at the BJP, alleging that Sukesh Chandrasekhar is being influenced by the party, and will be joining them soon. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The BJP is very worried about the outcome of the Gujarat and Delhi municipal polls and its desperation is so evident that a conman like Sukesh is now its star campaigner."

