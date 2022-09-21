AAP to conduct door-to-door campaigns to aware citizens about power subsidy registration process

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced an intensive door-to-door campaign across the national capital to raise awareness of power subsidies ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, which are expected to take place in December.

Durgesh Pathak, the AAP's MCD in-charge, said the party will work to inform the public about the electricity subsidy registration programme and inform them of the ways that waste sites in Delhi have contaminated the city's water and air during the BJP's rule.

As of right now, the public receives a 100% subsidy for consumption of under 200 units and a 50% discount up to Rs 800 for consumption of up to 400 units. The Delhi government now requires people to sign up for the subsidy in order to continue receiving the perks.

The application process for electing to receive power subsidies has begun, according to the Delhi government. Prior to October 1, the administration had stated that only individuals who choose to accept the subsidy would do so.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, announced a helpline number, 7011311111, through which consumers may apply to continue receiving the power subsidy. “We’ll reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefit of it,” Pathak stated.

AAP workers would visit homes to assist people in applying for the electricity subsidy, he continued. In a meeting of the AAP officials, it was decided to launch a door-to-door campaign. “We’ll reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefits of it. AAP volunteers will go door-to-door to help out citizens in registering for the electricity subsidy,” Pathak said.

“The people in slums, colonies and underprivileged areas have concerns regarding the process. So today we have called all our office bearers from all over Delhi. First they will be trained, after that they will make teams and go to each and every house in Delhi and get them registered,” he added. “The registration can be done from any number in the family, provided it is on WhatsApp. All the workers of ward will go to houses, wearing AAP caps, and spread the message door to door,” he explained.

