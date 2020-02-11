AAP supporters dance to Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' song as party eyes resounding victory

The video went viral on social media on Tuesday, as several people shared it across Twitter

As a show of dominion over their rivals, supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday danced to the tune of Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' song as it became clear that is set to stage a comeback in Delhi with a resounding majority yet again.

'Rinkiya Ke Papa' is a popular Bhojpuri song by singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, who is currently the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit. That those AAP supporters chose this tune to dance can be seen as a jibe against the party's competitors in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

As trends on Tuesday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to stage a comeback in Delhi with a resounding majority yet again, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for reposing the faith in him and his party for the third time.

"This is the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal said, thanking the people of the national capital.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office said, "Dilli walon ghazab kar diya aap logon ne! I love you."

According to the current election trends, AAP is leading in 57 seats and won 7 seats, while the BJP was leading in 6 seats. Kejriwal, who led his constituency by over 14,000 votes, is set to champion the AAP into coming back to power with a resounding majority.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.