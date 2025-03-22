Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government over the alleged non-implementation of Mahila Samman Yojana, which aims to provide financial support of Rs 2,500 every month to eligible women.

AAP alleged that even the registration process for the scheme has not started yet and called BJP's promise a "Jumla". Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi said, "Before the elections, PM Modi had promised the women of Delhi that every woman will get Rs. 2,500 on March 8. But no money has been deposited. This means that it was a 'Jumla' (gimmick). Leave alone Rs. 2,500, even the registration for the scheme has not started yet."

Atishi could be seen holding a dummy cheque with 'Bank of Jumla' written over it. AAP's state convenor for Delhi Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "The PM had promised that every woman in Delhi would get Rs. 2,500 on March 8. We have given the cheque of 'Bank of Jumla' written Rs. 2,500 on it. Maybe now, the BJP would be ashamed and will fulfil their promise."

Earlier the LoP in the Delhi Assembly Atishi accused the BJP of only making excuses and not getting any work done. "It has been only a month since the BJP government came to power and these people have already started making excuses. For the last one month these people are only and only abusing Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal ji, " she said.

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda launched the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for Delhi's women on March 8.

Addressing a public event on the occasion of International Women's Day in the national capital, Nadda said that the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, to give Rs 2500 to women in Delhi, has been approved today.

"Today, I am happy, and I congratulate CM Rekha Gupta and others on allocating Rs 5100 crore to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojan in Delhi," Nadda further said.The same day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assured that the committee for the implementation of the scheme has been formed and registration will begin soon.

