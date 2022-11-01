Search icon
Satyendra Jain extracted Rs 10 cr ‘protection money’ from Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail, alleges BJP

BJP has said that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar got “conned” by AAP leader Satyendra Jain inside Tihar jail for “protection money”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar (File photo)

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a big allegation against Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain, who is currently imprisoned in Tihar jail under a hawala case. Now, BJP has accused Jain of extracting another convict in Tihar jail, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has confessed that he paid Rs 10 crore to AAP leader Satyendra Jain in Tihar jail as “protection money”. Chandrasekhar has also mentioned that he has known Jain since 2015.

Amit Malviya posted a newspaper article with similar connotations on his official Twitter account, alleging that Sukesh Chandrasekhar has paid a total of Rs 60 crore to Satyendra Jain, out of which Rs 50 crore was paid for a political position.

The BJP leader wrote on Twitter, “AAP and its jailed Jail Minister Satyendra Jain conned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, extracted 10 crores as protection (in Tihar) money and 50 crores for an influential party position in South India. AAP leaders are extortionists. Satyendra is still a minister in Kejriwal’s Govt.”

 

 

The newspaper article states that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, where the conman wrote that he paid Rs 50 crore to Jain for a significant party position in south India.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Mr Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister... In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” wrote Chandrasekhar in his letter to the Delhi LG.

The conman, who has been arrested in Rs 200 crore money laundering case, also said that he had paid Rs 2 crore to Satyendra Jain for several months after he was incarcerated as “protection money”.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested by the authorities in a high-profile money laundering case, where he extorted money from a notable personality. Chandrasekhar was recently transferred from Tihar Jail to Mandoli jail after he said he had received death threats.

