AAP's vote share increased by 4 percent in Gujarat after Manish Sisodia raid, quips Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (File)

AAP's vote share in Gujarat increased by 4 percent after the CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's house, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in the assembly after sailing through the confidence motion that his government brought to show the government's strength. Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said the vote share will increase by six per cent if Sisodia is arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

"AAP`s vote share is up by 4 per cent in Gujarat since the raid on Manish Sisodia. It will go up to 6 per cent when he`s arrested," Kejriwal said.

Defending Sisodia, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the probe agency knows that he is innocent. A total of 13 cases have been registered so far against him. There are cases against 49 of AAP MLAs, he said.

Fake cases have been filed against Sisodia. He welcomed the probe but did not threaten with a defamation case. The CBI raided Sisodia`s residence and went to his village and also searched his bank locker, but found nothing, Kejriwal said.

"We brought in a confidence motion today to prove that Operation Lotus will fail. None of our MLAs have switched sides," Kejriwal said while talking a confidence motion.

Hitting out at BJP, he said: "The BJP is investigating every place where AAP has done good work. After Manish Sisodia's arrest, I think our vote percentage will increase. Is there anything wrong with wanting to build schools and hospitals? They (BJP) are spending Rs 20 cr-Rs 50 crores on buying MLAs," said Kejriwal, adding, "Both my children studied in IIT. I wish to provide the same education to every child in India".

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the CBI team that searched his locker in a bank in Ghaziabad found nothing amiss. He said they gave him a clean chit in the Delhi Excise Policy case and that the truth has won.

"Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit. The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. Truth has won," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

With inputs from IANS