INDIA

AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai...'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took a sharp dig at Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav over his tribute to Pahalgam victims after India's victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup game.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

In a sharp dig at Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav over his tribute to Pahalgam victims after India's victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup game, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj dared him to donate all his match earnings to the families of the terror attack victims.

"He said he dedicated this win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack so easily. You are very understanding. Agar tumhari aukaat hai, aur tumhari BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) ki aukaat hai, aur tumhari ICC (International Cricket Council) ki aukaat hai, toh tumhe dusri chunauti bhi dete hai. Jitna paisa tumne in broadcasting rights se kamaya hai, advertisers se kamaya hai, aur iss pure dhande mein aapne kamaya hai, de do un 26 vidhwahon ko. Hum bhi maan jayenge tumne dedicate kiya hai (If you, the BCCI, and the ICC have the courage, whatever you have earned during the match through the broadcasters and advertisers, donate it to the widows of the Pahalgam victims)," the former AAP MLA told reporters. 

"Himmat nahi hai inki, aukaat nahi hai inki ki kuch bhi kar sake. Haan, farzi mein yeh bol do ki hum isko dedicate kar rahe hai aur hum usko dedicate kar rahe hai (They do not dare to do such a thing. They keep saying that we dedicate this and that...). This is very embarrassing," he added.

Yadav pays tribute to Pahalgam victims 

On Sunday, i.e., September 14, India won by seven wickets in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, which faced boycott calls in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. After the victory, Suryakumar Yadav paid tribute to the victims of the attack and dedicated the win to "our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor', adding that the team "stands with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack".

Furthermore, the Indian team refused to shake hands with the Pakistani counterpart. 

