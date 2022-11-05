Search icon
'BJP contesting elections with support of Sukesh Chandrashekhar': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj over conman's letter

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that conman Sukesh had become "the BJP's star campaigner" and that the party was counting on him for publicity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Following the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's open letter to the leader of the Aam Adami Party, Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed on Saturday that the BJP was running candidates in the elections for the Gujarat Assembly and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with the "support of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar."

AAP leader alleged that Chandrashekhar had become "the BJP's star campaigner" and that the party was counting on him for traction during the press conference. The BJP is depending on a conman like Sukesh Chandrashekhar for publicity as a result of the elections for the Delhi local council and the Gujarat assembly, according to Bhardwaj.

He said, "Chandrashekhar has become the BJP's star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug." Greater Kailash's representative in the Delhi Assembly, Bhardwaj, asserted that the BJP was concerned after the Election Commission of India issued the election dates and was criticizing the AAP.

READ | Rajasthan: BJP to launch 'rath yatra' to counter Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Saurabh Bhardwaj, who condemned the BJP's false defamation, claimed that the BJP seemed to be extremely nervous as a result of the announcement of the state elections' date.

After Chandrashekhar said that AAP leader Satyendar Jain had "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him, the BJP called the AAP a "maha thug" party. In a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chandrashekhar, who is being held in Mandoli Prison, said that Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to assure his protection in custody.

READ | Centre to Delhi HC: 'Vande Mataram, Jana Man Gan equal, citizens must show equal respect to both'

(With inputs from PTI)

