AAP's Rajendra Gautam claims godman gave Rs 50 lakh contract for killing him

Rajendra Gautam (File)

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Rajendra Gautam claimed on Friday that he received death threats from some seers. He said he has lodged a complaint with the Delhi police and wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah. The AAP MLA had courted controversy after a purported video showing him taking part in an alleged conversion event went viral.

Gautam recently resigned from Delhi's minister post after a purported video of him along with others denouncing the Hindu religion went viral. He later denied making any disparaging remarks against any religion.

The BJP had made a massive issue of the video in poll-bound Gujarat. The party stuck several posters across the state calling AAP anti-Hindu.

In a letter, the AAP MLA accused three Ayodhya-based godmen of trying to malign his image and foment communal tension.

He claimed one of the godmen has given a contract of Rs 50 lakh to murder him.

Also read: Who is Rajendra Gautam, Delhi AAP MLA who ignited uproar after attending mass conversion event?

"One of these Baba, by instigating people in the name of religion, has given a contract to kill me, offering Rs 50 lakh for it," he said, PTI reported.

Weeks after the controversy, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he must order the RBI to print figures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi to ward off the country's economic problems. The BJP slammed Kejriwal saying he was trying to mask the AAP's "anti-Hindu" face by making such demands. The party also linked Gautam's remarks with Kejriwal's demand.

Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit, implying the demand was made in view of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, said Kejriwal can call himself Pakistani for votes.

Kejriwal reiterated his demand today saying no hard work will pay off without the blessings of the Almighty.