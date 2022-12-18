Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

After becoming 'national party', AAP's first national council meeting to be held today

Leaders of all the states including AAP`s representatives from across country will participate in this to discuss the strategies for Lok Sabha polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

After becoming 'national party', AAP's first national council meeting to be held today
After becoming 'national party', AAP's first national council meeting to be held today

Aam Adami Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair the National Council meeting of the party scheduled to be held today at Calista Resort in Kapashera.The leaders of all the states including AAP`s representatives from across the country will participate in this meeting to discuss the strategies and party`s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This would be the first such meeting after Kejriwal claimed that the party has now become a "national party legally" after the Gujarat Assembly elections, the party official said. Kejriwal earlier had claimed that his 10-year-old party has become a "national party" after AAP got almost 13 per cent votes in the Gujarat Assembly election.

Aam Aadmi Party made its entry into the Gujarat assembly having won five seats.However, the party won the high-stakes battle for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation winning 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital`s civic body polls, uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

READ | UP: Couple suffocates to death in sleep after leaving gas heater on, their 4-month-old survives

The first meeting of the newly elected Corporation will be held on January 6 as the Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the proposal to convene the meeting.The move came as per the powers vested in the Lt Governor VK Saxena vide Section 73 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.The proposal to this effect, as per law, was moved by the Commissioner (MCD) on December 12.

Earlier as per reports, speculation of delay in the Delhi mayor`s election made rounds. However, the Commissioner`s file, approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Minister (Urban Development) and CM Arvind Kejriwal, was received in Raj Niwas on December 14 while LG Saxena accorded his approval on the same day, informed sources.As per reports, the MCD chairperson, that is, the mayor of the corporation is likely to be announced in the meeting. 

READ | Punjab: 3 million people addicted to drugs, but state has dropped to number 3

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.