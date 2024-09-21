AAP's Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister, succeeds Arvind Kejriwal

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli opts for no rest, hits the nets after poor outing in Chennai Test vs Bangladesh

Meet boy, who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then dropped out of IIT counselling due to...

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bad light forces early stumps on Day 3; Bangladesh need 357 more runs to win

Be Happy: Abhishek Bachchan turns into a dancer for Remo D'Souza's film on father-daughter bond; first look out

Revised LTC rules: Air travel relaxation, new changes in travelling perks for THESE govt employees, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Idhar ayega ek...': Rishabh Pant turns MS Dhoni, helps Bangladesh captain with field set-up during 1st Test

'Idhar ayega ek...': Rishabh Pant turns MS Dhoni, helps Bangladesh captain with field set-up during 1st Test

Virat Kohli opts for no rest, hits the nets after poor outing in Chennai Test vs Bangladesh

Virat Kohli opts for no rest, hits the nets after poor outing in Chennai Test vs Bangladesh

Meet boy, who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then dropped out of IIT counselling due to...

Meet boy, who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then dropped out of IIT counselling due to...

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

9 biggest controversies that shocked Bollywood

9 biggest controversies that shocked Bollywood

8 unique hybrid animals that humans have created

8 unique hybrid animals that humans have created

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

This actor rejected Stree for another blockbuster that earned seven times its budget, destroyed Aamir Khan's..

This actor rejected Stree for another blockbuster that earned seven times its budget, destroyed Aamir Khan's..

HomeIndia

India

AAP's Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister, succeeds Arvind Kejriwal

AAP's Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister, succeeds Arvind Kejriwal

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

AAP's Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister, succeeds Arvind Kejriwal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

AAP's Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra receives good news! Promoters agree to infuse Rs 1100 crore, investing firms to give Rs..

    Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra receives good news! Promoters agree to infuse Rs 1100 crore, investing firms to give Rs..

    This Bajaj Group company's shares rose by Rs 1687 in just 5 days after...

    This Bajaj Group company's shares rose by Rs 1687 in just 5 days after...

    PM-KISAN 18th Installment likely to be released soon, eligible farmers must ensure these 5 things...

    PM-KISAN 18th Installment likely to be released soon, eligible farmers must ensure these 5 things...

    Meet youngest CEO of India, who created first app at 9, began his own company at 13, now he is…

    Meet youngest CEO of India, who created first app at 9, began his own company at 13, now he is…

    Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, ceremony likely to be low-key affair due to...

    Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, ceremony likely to be low-key affair due to...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

    This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

    Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

    Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

    7 foods named after Indian city

    7 foods named after Indian city

    7 foods named after Indian cities

    7 foods named after Indian cities

    In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

    In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement