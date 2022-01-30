AAP releases 5th list of candidates for UP assembly polls 2022, Vijay Srivastava fielded against Yogi Adityanath

Just a few days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fifth list of candidates to contest in the polls. The party has released a list of 40 candidates in the state through its Twitter handle.

According to the candidate list released by AAP on Saturday, January 29, the party has fielded candidate Vijay Srivastava against the present Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

The fifth candidate list of AAP has further stated that Satya Prakash Ram will fight from Varanasi's Ajagara Assembly constituency, Rakesh Pandey from Varanasi and Amarnath Pandey will contest from Tiloi seat of Amethi.

आम आदमी पार्टी ने 40 प्रत्याशियों की पांचवीं सूची जारी की, जिसमें 2 PHD, 5 पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट एवं 20 ग्रेजुएट शामिल हैं।



एक मौका AAP को.

Other AAP leaders including Shrimati Sunita Devi Dhore (Auraiya), Shubham (Ayodhya), Rajat Chaurasia (Bahraich), Vikramjit Singh (Mau), Zafar Bhai (Pilibhit), Rambabu Singhania (Mainpuri), and Satendra (Babina) have also been mentioned in the list of Uttar Pradesh poll candidates.

Further, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will be contesting from all the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections. While releasing the fifth list of candidates, AAP announced that 2 of the 40 candidates are PhD holders, while 5 candidates are postgraduates and 20 graduates.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has also expressed confidence about winning seats in the UP assembly elections 2022, though opinion polls show that BJP is expected to win by a majority in the state once again, with the Samajwadi Party as its major competitor.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 10. Polling will take place in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.