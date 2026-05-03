AAP rebel Sandeep Pathak breaks silence after Punjab Police files FIRs against him: 'Haven't received any information'

The police cases came just days after Sandeep Pathak, once a key strategist for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with six other Rajya Sabha members.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak has broken his silence after two FIRs were reportedly registered against him by the Punjab Police, dismissing the move as misuse of government machinery. The police cases came just days after Pathak, once a key strategist for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with six other Rajya Sabha members. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Pathak said he has been left in the dark by state authorities despite widespread media reports of the non-bailable charges.

Pathak said: "Since yesterday, television channels have been reporting that two FIRs have been filed against me in Punjab. I have yet to receive any formal or informal information about these FIRs." He added: "It's possible that if an FIR has been filed after misusing government machinery, I'll be able to fully respond only after seeing it." While the specific charges against Pathak remain undisclosed, reports suggest they involve non-bailable charges related to corruption and harassment.

Addressing his transition from the AAP to the BJP, Pathak maintained that his exit was motivated by deep-seated ideological fractures rather than personal gain. The MP said his commitment to "principles and righteousness" remains unchanged regardless of his party affiliation. "Everyone who knows me, everyone who has worked with me, whether volunteers or leaders, knows well that I am a person who follows principles and righteousness. As long as I worked in the Aam Aadmi Party, I worked according to principles and righteousness. Today, I am in the Bharatiya Janata Party. I will continue to work according to principles and righteousness," he said. "Success or failure in politics does not matter to me. I have to ensure that, even if I fail, I never break my political dharma," Pathak added.

The comments from Pathak come after the Punjab Police on Saturday filed two First Information Reports against him, days after the leader switched from the AAP to the BJP alongside six other Rajya Sabha members. Meanwhile, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have questioned the timing of the FIRs, calling them "political vendetta" against Pathak.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).