AAP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Atishi, Sanjay Jha, students among 500 detained at Jantar Mantar | Video

AAP alleged that several of its leaders, including Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha, were arrested during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi.

A protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar drew more than 500 people at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, according to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. The demonstration was attended by several AAP leaders, including former Delhi chief minister Atishi, Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Anurag Dhanda and Sanjay Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Delhi Police detained Atishi, Bharadwaj and Jha after they reached the protest venue. “Despite the peaceful protest, Delhi Police arrested MLA Sanjeev Jha and Saurabh,” the AAP said in a post on X.

The party appealed to supporters to participate peacefully and said its movement would continue.

VIDEO | The Delhi Police detained more than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Anurag Dhanda, Atishi and Sanjay Singh during a protest against the CEC at Jantar Mantar on Friday.#JantarMantar #DelhiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/ibynduov2G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2026

AAP claims large crowd gathered

Bharadwaj separately claimed that the number of protesters at Jantar Mantar had crossed 500 ahead of the planned demonstration. The protest comes amid wider opposition to issues concerning the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Delhi and Mumbai were both preparing for demonstrations over the issue on Friday.

Several student groups had also announced separate protests at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi: Delhi Police detained members and workers of Left student organisations during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/q9edEB2r1Z — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2026

Mobile internet services reportedly affected

Amid the gathering, some mobile internet users in areas around Jantar Mantar reportedly received messages saying that internet services had been suspended following government instructions.

The reported suspension came as security arrangements were stepped up in the area ahead of the demonstrations.

CJP says police used barricades to restrict protesters

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is scheduled to begin its nationwide agitation from Mumbai's Shivaji Park, also alleged that authorities were taking measures to stop people from joining its protest.

Earlier in the day, the party claimed that barricades had been placed in Delhi and alleged that other restrictions were also being imposed. “Same old tactics, same old playbook. Roads blocked. Barricades installed. Metro stations shut. Thousands of police personnel deployed,” the CJP said in a post on X.

What are CJP's demands?

The CJP has listed three main demands as part of its agitation.

It is seeking the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and criminal proceedings against him. The party has also demanded that the SIR exercise be put on hold, the January 2025 voter list be restored and an independent inquiry be conducted.

Its third demand is the repeal of the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission. The CJP has called for a new law that would provide for a more transparent appointment process involving civil society.