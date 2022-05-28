BREAKING: AAP nominates Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahni for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

The goodwill of both personalities towards environment and culture will be helpful to Punjab, AAP tweeted.

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahni for Rajya Sabha from Punjab, the party said in a tweet. Both are Padma Shri awardees.

"Environmentalist and social activist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal Ji, Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahni Ji, for their services to Punjabi culture, have been nominated to represent Punjab in the Rajya Sabha. The goodwill of both personalities towards environment and culture will be helpful to Punjab," AAP Punjab tweeted in Gurmukhi.