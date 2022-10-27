AAP MP Raghav Chadha writes to EAM Jaishankar, requests to rescue Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (File photo)

Seeking immediate intervention in the matter, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha urged the central government to evacuate as many as 100 Indian nationals from Punjab who is currently stranded in Abu Dhabi.

The AAP wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, seeking immediate intervention from the Centre for the safety and early evacuation of about 100 Punjab immigrant workers stranded in Abu Dhabi. He also posted a copy of his letter on his Twitter account.

In a letter addressed to EAM S Jaishankar, MP Raghav Chadha said that about 100 natives of Punjab, working at a private firm, Square General Contracting Co in Abu Dhabi, have been stranded in Abu Dhabi without passports after the said firm reportedly terminated their contracts.

I wrote to EAM @DrSJaishankar requesting his immediate intervention in repatriation of a group of immigrant workers from Punjab stranded in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



We are committed to ensuring safety and well-being of our people. pic.twitter.com/aCNBlGZCcM — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 27, 2022

He said that due to this, Punjabi workers have been rendered unable to return to India despite making applications online and while their families are willing to arrange for their tickets.

Urging the Union Minister for his help in the matter, Chadha wrote in the letter, “I request your immediate intervention in the matter and issuance of directions to the Indian Consulate in Dubai to establish contact with the stranded individuals in order to arrange for their expeditious return to India.”

The AAP leader further wrote, “These workers have been rendered unable to return to India despite making applications online and while their families are willing to arrange for their tickets.”

In his tweet, Raghav Chadha wrote, “I wrote to EAM @DrSJaishankar requesting his immediate intervention in the repatriation of a group of immigrant workers from Punjab stranded in Abu Dhabi, UAE. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people.”

Chadha urged the Centre to get in touch with the Indian Consulate in Dubai for the safe and timely return of the Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi.

