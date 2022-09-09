Search icon
AAP MP Raghav Chadha meets newly appointed chairpersons of boards and corporations in Punjab

During the meeting, MP Raghav Chadha extended his best wishes to all newly appointed office-bearers and asked them work hard to win people's hearts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Raghav Chadha Twitter

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha met newly appointed chairpersons of the Punjab Government's boards and corporations and asked them to work hard to bring back the lost glory of the state. 

"Met with the newly appointed chairpersons of Punjab Government's boards and corporations. Had a fruitful discussion on several issues pertaining to governance of the state. I conveyed my best wishes to each of them for a successful tenure," MP Raghav Chadha said in a tweet.

During the meeting, MP Raghav Chadha extended his best wishes to all newly appointed office-bearers and stressed that they will have to win the hearts of the people of the state with their performance and for this, they will have to put in the work. 

"People have shown faith in us and we are duty-bound to work for their welfare," MP Raghav Chadha said. Reiterating his government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, MP Raghav Chadha told the newly appointed chairpersons of the Punjab Government's boards and corporations that Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can tolerate anything but not dishonesty and looting of public money.

