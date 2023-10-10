Headlines

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan faces ED raids in money laundering case

The raids at the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan come close on the heels of the arrest of fellow AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

ANI

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at the premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case. The searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The ED action is based on an FIR filed by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and another filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The cases are related to alleged corruption involving illegal appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, where Khan serves as the chairman.

Khan was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in September last year in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of alleged incriminating material and evidence. But he was later granted bail. 

According to an official statement, Khan, as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines. He is also alleged to have indulged in corruption and favouritism. 

The raids at the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan comes close on the heels of the arrest of fellow AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam'. The AAP Rajya Sabha MP was arrested from his residence in the national capital by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was the second prominent AAP leader to be arrested in the liquor policy case after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Earlier, another AAP leader and former Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain had been arrested in a separate case.

