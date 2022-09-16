Search icon
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in Delhi Wakf Board corruption case

Amanatullah Khan was arrested on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him by Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in Delhi Wakf Board corruption case
File Photo

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case. The AAP leader’s arrest came after the Delhi ACB conducted searches in Khan’s residence and other locations in the graft case. 

Khan was arrested on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the search, ANI reported. ACB recovered Rs 24 lakh in cash as well as 2 unlicensed weapons and ammunitied from two of Khan's associates in the searches on Friday.

The ACB is investigating alleged irregularities connected to Delhi Waqf board recruitment. On Thursday, it issued a notice to Khan for questioning in connection with the two-year-old graft case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Khan was called for questioning on Friday.

The Okhla MLA, who is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had posted about the notice in a tweet, claiming he has been summoned because he built a new Waqf board office.

The ACB had earlier written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding the removal of Khan from the post of Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

