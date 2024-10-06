Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Punjab's Jalalabad, critically injured

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

This Indian train is in great demand in Canada, Chile, Malaysia; offers free food, snacks to passengers

Karan Johar called him 'lost child', Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan distanced themselves from him, he still...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Punjab's Jalalabad, critically injured

AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Punjab's Jalalabad, critically injured

8 animals with best hearing ability

8 animals with best hearing ability

7 fruits that are not good for your dog's health

7 fruits that are not good for your dog's health

7 everyday products we wouldn’t have without space travel

7 everyday products we wouldn’t have without space travel

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ��ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

HomeIndia

India

AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Punjab's Jalalabad, critically injured

Mandeep Singh Brar, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and candidate in upcoming Punjab local body polls, was shot at during an argument with a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader in Jalalabad in Punjab's Fazilka district

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Punjab's Jalalabad, critically injured
Mandeep Singh Brar sustains serious injuries after being shot at (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mandeep Singh Brar, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and candidate in upcoming Punjab local body polls, was shot at during an argument with a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader in Jalalabad in Punjab's Fazilka district on Sunday. 

He sustained injuries in his chest and is currently hospitalised in a Ludhiana hospital. His condition is said to be critical. 

"Brar was contesting the Sarpanch elections. When he went to the BDPO office to file his nomination, a person belonging to the Akali Dal shot him with his licenced weapon. This is a very shameful incident which we condemn", India Today has quoted Tarunpreet Singh Saundh, the Panchayati Raj Minister of Punjab, as saying. 

The AAP minister went on to allege that the 'SAD doesn't want an atmoshphere of peace in Punjab, and continues to threat those who support AAP'. 

Moreover, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, AAP's Jalalabad MLA, an onlooker to the incident, alleged that the accused had occupied Panchayat land and the AAP candidate was opposing it, leading to the firing. 

"The individual from the opposing party had illegally occupied Panchayat land, a matter that was objected to in Panchayat and was also pending in the High Court. Citing this our leader raised objections to his [Akali Dal candidate] nomination papers. When he came out, the opposition party confronted him, saying, 'Who are you to challenge our nomination?' and then shot at him," Goldy said. 

Meanwhile, senior police officials have arrived at the spot to monitor the situation. Elections to 13,229 gram panchayats across Punjab will be held on October 15. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ranchi-Varanasi in just 7 hrs: Check Vande Bharat Express new timetable, timings, top speed to be...

Ranchi-Varanasi in just 7 hrs: Check Vande Bharat Express new timetable, timings, top speed to be...

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....

IndiGo airlines faces major system slowdown, passengers stranded nationwide

IndiGo airlines faces major system slowdown, passengers stranded nationwide

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement