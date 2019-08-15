AAP makes travel free for women in DTC, cluster buses from October 29

Women in Delhi will be able to travel free in DTC and cluster buses from October 29, 2019, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Independence Day.

"On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give a gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety," Kejriwal said.

This facility will be available in both AC and non-AC buses.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: From 29th October, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services will be free of charge for women. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/QO8aFFA98D — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Chhatrasal Stadium during the Independence Day ceremony.

The AAP government a couple of months ago had also announced that it was mulling ways to provide free travel to women in Delhi Metro. The Delhi government had later launched a campaign seeking public opinion on the proposal.

AAP's government proposal had received a mix response with many asking how will it ensure women's safety and won't it add to burden on the taxpayers.

However, the central government had said it did not receive any proposal for a free ride for women in Delhi metro, a joint venture of the Centre and the city government.

