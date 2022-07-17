AAP makes entry in Madhya Pradesh, Rani Agrawal wins Singrauli mayor seat

Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which entered the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections for the first time, had a strong showing. By defeating BJP candidate Prakash Vishwakarma by 9,352 votes, Rani Agarwal of the AAP was elected mayor of Singrauli. Congress party was relegated to third place.

AAP candidate received a total 34,038 votes, BJP 24,879 and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel got 24,60 votes.

Agrawal's victory has given the AAP cadre in Madhya Pradesh some much-needed encouragement a year before the 2023 Assembly elections.

AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had campaigned for her in a road show in Singrauli.

After Agrawal’s victory, Kejriwal congratulated her in a tweet, saying, “I congratulate Singrauli mayor elections winning candidate Rani Agrawal ji, other winners and party workers. You should continue to work hard for the people. The people across the country are liking the honest politics of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

मध्यप्रदेश के सिंगरौली नगर निगम में मेयर पद पर जीत हासिल करने वालीं AAP उम्मीदवार रानी अग्रवाल जी, सभी विजेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेहनत से जनता के लिए काम कीजिए।



देश के हर कोने में अब जनता आम आदमी पार्टी की काम की ईमानदार राजनीति को पसंद कर रही है। https://t.co/tqvXqFzGmi July 17, 2022

Born in 1976, Rani Agarwal has served as the village sarpanch of Baragwa. She was also chosen as a zila panchayat representative from ward 3. From the Singrauli seat, Agrawal ran in the 2018 Assembly elections as well, however she was unsuccessful. She received 32,500 votes and finished third.

Polling was held for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Ujjain. A total of 101 candidates are fighting for the mayoral posts.

The counting of votes for the second phase of the MP municipal elections will be held on July 20