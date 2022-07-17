Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

AAP makes entry in Madhya Pradesh, Rani Agrawal wins Singrauli mayor seat

AAP candidate received a total 34,038 votes, BJP 24,879 and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel got 24,60 votes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

AAP makes entry in Madhya Pradesh, Rani Agrawal wins Singrauli mayor seat
Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which entered the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections for the first time, had a strong showing. By defeating BJP candidate Prakash Vishwakarma by 9,352 votes, Rani Agarwal of the AAP was elected mayor of Singrauli. Congress party was relegated to third place.

AAP candidate received a total 34,038 votes, BJP 24,879 and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel got 24,60 votes.

Agrawal's victory has given the AAP cadre in Madhya Pradesh some much-needed encouragement a year before the 2023 Assembly elections.

AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had campaigned for her in a road show in Singrauli.

After Agrawal’s victory, Kejriwal congratulated her in a tweet, saying, “I congratulate Singrauli mayor elections winning candidate Rani Agrawal ji, other winners and party workers. You should continue to work hard for the people. The people across the country are liking the honest politics of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

 

 

Born in 1976, Rani Agarwal has served as the village sarpanch of Baragwa. She was also chosen as a zila panchayat representative from ward 3. From the Singrauli seat, Agrawal ran in the 2018 Assembly elections as well, however she was unsuccessful. She received 32,500 votes and finished third.

Polling was held for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Ujjain. A total of 101 candidates are fighting for the mayoral posts.

The counting of votes for the second phase of the MP municipal elections will be held on July 20

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is Margaret Alva, Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.