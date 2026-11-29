In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party, Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh quit the party and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal after being denied a ticket in the upcoming Punjab polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections as its sitting MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr Charanjit Singh, has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday. Notably, Charanjit's decision to switch sides came after AAP denied him a ticket for the upcoming polls and announced Jasvir Singh Garhi as its candidate from the constituency.

Chief of the Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, welcomed Charanjit and shared a heartwarming message for his announcing the news along with a series of pictures. ''It is a pleasure to welcome the sitting

@AamAadmiParty MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr. Charanjit Singh, into the Shiromani Akali Dal. Dr. Charanjit is a well-reputed personality in the medical field. I assure him and his team that they will get due respect and responsibility in the @Akali_Dal_. His joining will further strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal in the region,'' Badal wrote in his X post.

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It is a pleasure to welcome the sitting @AamAadmiParty MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr. Charanjit Singh, into the Shiromani Akali Dal. Dr. Charanjit is a well-reputed personality in the medical field. I assure him and his team that they will get due respect and responsibility in the @Akali_Dal_. His joining will further strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal in the region. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Charanjit also thanked the SAD chief and said, ''Today, I began a new journey by joining Punjab’s own regional party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, under the leadership and in the presence of Shiromani Akali Dal President S. Sukhbir Singh Badal ji, to safeguard Punjab, Punjabi culture, and the interests of my constituency, Sri Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda.''

Charanjit Singh becomes fourth AAP MLA to quit party

For those unversed, Charanjit Singh became the fourth AAP MLA to leave the party ahead of the Punjab polls. Earlier this month, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh from Amritsar North, Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana, and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur quit AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).