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AAP leaders to hold one-day hunger strike against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 15

The decision was taken at a meeting of party leaders at its headquarters, where it was resolved that AAP leaders and workers from across Delhi would gather at the party office to observe the fast on October 15.

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ANI

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 07:22 AM IST

AAP leaders to hold one-day hunger strike against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 15
AAP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/ANI)
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Amid ongoing agitation in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced a one-day hunger strike as a symbolic protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The decision was taken at a meeting of party leaders at its headquarters, where it was resolved that AAP leaders and workers from across Delhi would gather at the party office to observe the fast on October 15.

A meeting held at the AAP office with all of Delhi’s MLAs, councillors, and district-level office-bearers on Monday. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former ministers and MLAs Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain addressed the meeting. Discussions focused on the party’s upcoming strategy for protests against the Chief Election Commissioner.

After the meeting, AAP leader Gopal Rai told ANI, “The agenda of the meeting was to formulate a strategy to further intensify the agitation in the coming days, demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Our protests will continue in the coming days. We have called for a hunger strike on October 15 as a mark of protest.”

Gopal Rai further stated, “On October 15, leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party from across Delhi will gather at the party headquarters and observe a hunger strike. We have been continuously holding peaceful protests against the Election Commission and the central government in the Gandhian tradition. As part of this ongoing agitation, we have decided to observe a hunger strike as a mark of protest.”

After the meeting at the AAP office, party leaders and workers marched towards Jantar Mantar. However, police stopped them near Janpath along the way, leading to clashes between police personnel and AAP workers.

Party leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with several MLAs, councillors and party workers, were detained by the police. They were released later in the evening.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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