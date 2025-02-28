AAP leader Awadh Ojha’s car wheels were stolen in Delhi’s Patparganj in broad daylight; he shared a viral video questioning law and order.

Awadh Ojha put a video on his social media account where he shared that the wheels of his car had been stolen in broad daylight, right in the middle of a road in Delhi’s Patparganj area. The AAP leader questioned Delhi Police and authorities about the growing incidents of theft in the national capital. The video, which shows his car without all four tires, has now gone viral on X, sparking discussions about law and order in the city.

In the video, Ojha expressed his frustration and concern over the rising crime in Delhi, emphasizing how even a vehicle parked on a busy road is not safe. He demanded answers from the administration and urged the police to take strict action against such crimes.

All the four wheels of a car were stolen at Patparganj in Delhi, video shared by AAP leader Avadh Ojha.#TyreChor #TyreTheft #Delhi #AvadhOjha pic.twitter.com/gDy6qPg5BD — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 28, 2025

This incident comes just days after Awadh Ojha lost the Delhi Assembly elections. He had contested from the Patparganj seat as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate but was unable to secure a victory. Patparganj, a significant constituency in the city, was earlier represented by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Ojha’s defeat was a setback for the party in the region.

The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens, with many criticizing the lack of security and the boldness of criminals operating in daylight. Some users have even pointed out that if a political leader’s car is not safe, the situation for common citizens might be worse.

Delhi Police has yet to respond to the incident publicly, but it has once again raised concerns about public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in controlling street crimes in the capital.