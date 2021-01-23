AAP leader Somnath Bharti gets 2-year jail term for assaulting AIIMS security staff

Headlines

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

TS TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check, other details here

NEET PG 2023: Health Ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories; details inside

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

IRCTC tour package: Explore Ladakh with a thrilling 4-day trip under budget

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

TS TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check, other details here

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

8 superfoods that help slow aging

8 Fruits you should not eat during cold and cough

Hyena to Crocodile: 10 Animals with razor-sharp jaws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

HomeIndia

India

AAP leader Somnath Bharti gets 2-year jail term for assaulting AIIMS security staff

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from R S Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2021, 06:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court on Saturday sentenced AAP leader Somnath Bharti to a 2-year jail sentence for assaulting an AIIMS security staff in a case that was registered in 2016.

A fine of  Rs one lakh was also imposed on the AAP leader, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey stated.

On September 9, 2016, Bharti along with nearly 300 others tore down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with a JCB operator. 

“The court is of the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt against accused Somnath Bharti,” PTI quoted the magistrate as saying.

Bharti has been convicted for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 147 (rioting).

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from R S Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS, PTI reported.

However, Bharti has been granted bail so that he can file an appeal before the high court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

In 2019,  Delhi High Court quashed an FIR accusing AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of domestic violence.

Lipika Mitra, Bharti's wife, had on June 10, 2015, filed a complaint against him with the Delhi Commission for Women and an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015, for allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence and trying to kill her. 

Justice Chander Shekhar allowed Bharti's plea to quash the criminal case after noting that Bharti and his wife Lipika Mitra are living happily together.

The court also noted that the woman has no objection if the FIR is quashed.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM

India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft starts collecting scientific data

Asian Games 2023: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxer Lovlina to be India's flag-bearers in opening ceremony

South Korean actor Byun Hee-bong passes away after battling pancreatic cancer

Is Aditya L1 in danger? Fierce solar storm that hit NASA's Parker Solar Probe, know how it can affect ISRO's sun mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE