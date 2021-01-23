AAP leader Somnath Bharti gets 2-year jail term for assaulting AIIMS security staff

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from R S Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS

A Delhi court on Saturday sentenced AAP leader Somnath Bharti to a 2-year jail sentence for assaulting an AIIMS security staff in a case that was registered in 2016.

A fine of Rs one lakh was also imposed on the AAP leader, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey stated.

On September 9, 2016, Bharti along with nearly 300 others tore down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with a JCB operator.

“The court is of the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt against accused Somnath Bharti,” PTI quoted the magistrate as saying.

Bharti has been convicted for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 147 (rioting).

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from R S Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS, PTI reported.

However, Bharti has been granted bail so that he can file an appeal before the high court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

In 2019, Delhi High Court quashed an FIR accusing AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of domestic violence.

Lipika Mitra, Bharti's wife, had on June 10, 2015, filed a complaint against him with the Delhi Commission for Women and an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015, for allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence and trying to kill her.

Justice Chander Shekhar allowed Bharti's plea to quash the criminal case after noting that Bharti and his wife Lipika Mitra are living happily together.

The court also noted that the woman has no objection if the FIR is quashed.