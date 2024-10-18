AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested in May 2022 in this case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has granted bail to former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case after two years. He was arrested in May 2022 in this case. He is currently in judicial custody.

The court cited "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration". Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

