AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets bail in corruption case linked to Delhi Jal Board

The relief was granted by Special Judge Digvinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts, who directed that Jain be released on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

A court in Delhi on Thursday (September 3) granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a corruption case related to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The relief was granted by Special Judge Digvinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts, who directed that Jain be released on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount. The case was lodged against him and four others by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The court has directed that Jain shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court and shall surrender his passport. It was also directed the if he wishes to travel outside Delhi for more than 2 days during the investigation, he shall inform the Investigation Officer (IO) and take his prior permission for the travel.

On August 25, the court had reserved its order on the bail application of Jain. During the arguments on the application, Senior Advocate N Hariharan had submitted that Jain had been arrested by the ACB after 27 months of registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in May 2024. He had further submitted that there was no necessity for arrest as Jain had always cooperated with the investigation. It was also submitted that the ACB had registered the FIR on the basis of information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, there was no link of proceeds of crime connected to Satyender Jain in the money laundering case, the senior advocate submitted.

ACB Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat, while opposing the bail plea, said that the investigation was at an initial stage. It was also submitted by the ACB that Jain was non-cooperative with the investigation. The senior advocate rebutted that what the investigating officer had submitted was in relation to policy. The documents the ACB was referring to were received from the ED. The investigation was not at the initial stage as it had been ongoing since May 2024, he added. He further submitted that the issuance of the corrigendum was related to the policy taken by the person involved. The corrigendum was issued when Satyender Jain was in custody. Senior Advocate Hariharan said that the Prevention of Corruption Act did not attract in the case.

Jain and five other accused persons were arrested in the case related to the Delhi Jal Board STP tender scam. It has been alleged that the specifications of the tenders were manipulated in order to favour certain companies. The ACB has said that the investigation found that these changes were intended to favour the specifications of M/s Eurotech, adversely affected other competitors, and enabled M/s Eurotech to become the sole technology supplier of IFAS Technology with Fixed Media in the STP Tender.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).