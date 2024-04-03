Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Jaya Bachchan, but this actress was signed with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha for Silsila, was asked to leave when...

Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi do 'crazy hook steps' in BTS video of Madgaon Express' song Baby Bring It On

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

The Great Indian Kapil Show becomes third most-watched non-English series of week on Netflix, show trends in...

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Jaya Bachchan, but this actress was signed with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha for Silsila, was asked to leave when...

Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi do 'crazy hook steps' in BTS video of Madgaon Express' song Baby Bring It On

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

10 fruits to avoid eating at night

10 health benefits of dragon fruit

Mughal kings with most number of wives

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Not Jaya Bachchan, but this actress was signed with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha for Silsila, was asked to leave when...

The Great Indian Kapil Show becomes third most-watched non-English series of week on Netflix, show trends in...

Raashii Khanna reacts to Yodha's dismal box office performance: 'Everyone knows that the film...'

HomeIndia

India

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

He was arrested by ED in connection with Delhi excise policy in October 2023.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 09:07 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has walked out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months. He was arrested by ED in connection with Delhi excise policy in October 2023. After coming out of the jail, the AAP leader said its not a time for celebration, but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to greet him.

 

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case on Tuesday. Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since October 13, 2023.  Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his wife Sunita. Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities.

On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital. His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other leaders of the AAP, including Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Delhi HC reserves order on plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging ED arrest in excise policy case

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 24-year-old Indian genius, whose Rs 10 lakh Moon project has been chosen by NASA, he is from...

This superstar was serving alcohol at Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima's wedding, Rishi Kapoor threw him out when...

Meet superstar, who lived in chawl, garage; now owns Rs 30 crore bungalow, houses in 3 countries, cars worth Rs 15 crore

Passenger's 'spiderman' stunt in overcrowded train to reach toilet goes viral

Bhumi Pednekar says she hates ‘annoying’ term ‘female-led projects’ from her gut: 'Gender doesn’t define...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement