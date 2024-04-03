AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

He was arrested by ED in connection with Delhi excise policy in October 2023.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has walked out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months. He was arrested by ED in connection with Delhi excise policy in October 2023. After coming out of the jail, the AAP leader said its not a time for celebration, but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to greet him.

WATCH As soon as AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail on bail, he says, ashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt haiOur party's senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the… pic.twitter.com/bIYrJzUC5i — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case on Tuesday. Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since October 13, 2023. Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his wife Sunita. Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities.

On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital. His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other leaders of the AAP, including Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

