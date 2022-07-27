AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week, 24 MPs dismissed so far

AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo)

Joining the list of MPs in the Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for his “unruly behavior” during the session. Singh has been suspended for the remainder of this week, as per PTI reports.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his "unruly behaviour" in the House. Soon after the suspension, the RS session was adjourned.

As soon as the House met after the first adjournment at 12 noon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh invoked Rule 256 and named AAP member Sanjay Singh. Later, the motion was passed to suspend Singh for the remainder of this week for his behavior during the session.

According to media reports, Singh was suspended from the upper house after he threw papers at the Chair, joining the long list of MPs who have already been suspended. As many as 24 Members of Parliament, including 20 MPs from Rajya Sabha, have been suspended so far.

When the house reassembled at 3:42 pm on July 26, Sanjay Singh, along with some other MPs, started raising slogans in the Parliament. When the Chair asked them to return to their seats, Singh tore up the papers in his hands and threw them at the Chair.

The motion to suspend Singh was adopted by voice vote, even as opposition members continued to raise uproar in the well of the house.

The deputy chairman asked Singh to leave the house soon after the motion was adopted. Amid continued sloganeering by opposition members, the deputy chairman adjourned the House briefly for 15 minutes.

(With PTI inputs)

