AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal calls for mass movement ahead of Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar

Arvind Kejriwal has urged youth to protest against recurring exam paper leaks, calling it a massive racket involving powerful people.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to young people across the country to come forward and protest against the recurring issue of examination paper leaks. He alleged that the problem has turned into a large-scale network involving powerful individuals.

Kejriwal claimed that despite repeated incidents, no effective action has been taken to curb the issue. He said sustained public pressure was necessary to force authorities to bring meaningful reform to the examination system.

In a post shared on social media platform X, he described paper leaks as a multi-billion-rupee industry. According to him, the alleged network includes influential figures and continues to operate without accountability. He warned that without collective resistance from students and citizens, similar incidents would continue to occur in the future.

पेपर लीक अरबों खरबों का धंधा है। इस धंधे में बहुत बड़े-बड़े लोग शामिल हैं।



जब तक आप सब लोग सड़कों पे उतर के सरकार को मजबूर नहीं करोगे, ये धंधा बंद नहीं होगा। अगले साल ऐसे ही सारे पेपरों में फिर से गड़बड़ होगी।



अपने बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए, अपने परिवार के भविष्य के लिए, देश के… pic.twitter.com/bYbITKvkUx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2026

Growing political pressure over examination irregularities

Kejriwal’s remarks come ahead of a planned protest scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The demonstration has been announced by the Cockroach Janta Party, whose founder Abhijeet Dipke has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent examination controversies, including NEET and CBSE-related issues.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has also extended support to the protest call, stating that he would join the demonstration if corrective action is not taken by June 5. The protest is expected to highlight concerns over transparency and fairness in India’s examination system.

Concerns over NEET and CBSE examination processes

The issue of exam integrity has gained renewed attention following multiple controversies. The NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled shortly after being conducted on May 3, raising questions over administrative failures and systemic flaws.

Separately, the CBSE Class 12 board results have also come under scrutiny. Reports of incorrect marking, blurred answer sheet scans, and technical glitches in the re-evaluation process have further fueled criticism from students and opposition leaders.

Opposition targets government over accountability

Opposition parties have intensified their criticism of the central government, accusing it of failing to safeguard the credibility of competitive examinations. They have demanded accountability and called for structural reforms in the education assessment system.

As protests gain momentum, the issue of exam paper leaks and evaluation errors continues to spark a broader debate on transparency, governance, and student welfare in India’s education system.