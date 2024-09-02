Twitter
HomeIndia

India

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan claims ED at his house to arrest him, party says he will be...

AAP MLA said that the investigative agency has been continuously harassing him for the past two years

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 09:56 AM IST

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan claims ED at his house to arrest him, party says he will be...
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate officials have arrived at his house in Okhla in the national capital to arrest him. In a post on X, Khan said, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."

In a self-made video, the AAP MLA said that the investigative agency has been continuously harassing him for the past two years.

"It is seven in the morning, and the ED has come to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has cancer, and she is currently at my home. I have written to them, and I have also replied to each of their notices. These people have been harassing me continuously for the last two years. Their only aim is to break our party. We are not going to bow down, and we are not going to break," Khan said.

"I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice. This is a case that is completely fake," he added.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, also posted on X in support of Khan and said that there is no evidence against him.

"Look at the cruelty of ED. Amanatullah Khan first joined the ED investigation, then asked for time for further time. His mother-in-law has cancer; she has undergone an operation. They reached the house early in the morning to raid.There is no evidence against Amanatullah, but both Modi's dictatorship and ED's hooliganism continue," he said.

Earlier in April this year, the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Khan in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's recent complaint filed against him for alleged non-attendance of the summons in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

ED recently moved a complaint against him for not appearing before the agency and not joining the probe in the case related to the alleged irregularities in appointment in Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

The federal probe agency had alleged that Khan has elevated his role from witness to accused by filing an anticipatory bail plea and running away from the investigation. ED's lawyer further stated that they were never able to conclude the probe against him because he was not presenting himself before the agency.

A charge sheet has already been filed against four accused persons and one firm. It has been alleged that Rs 100 crore Waqf Properties were given on lease illegally. It is also alleged that 32 contractual employees were appointed in the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Khan, who flouted the rules.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
