'AAP ka chhota sa karyakarta...': How Arvind Kejriwal reacted to Vijay Nair's arrest in Delhi liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal - File Photo

A day after the CBI arrested AAP communication in-charge and businessman Vijay Nair in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the former was just a “small worker” of the party.

“They arrested Vijay Nair yesterday. Who is Vijay Nair? AAP ka chhota sa karyakarta hai. He handles communication for us. Earlier, he did great work in Punjab and we formed the government there. Now, he is handling the communication strategy in Gujarat. He was handling social media outreach in Gujarat. They are saying he was involved in a liquor scam in Delhi. I don’t understand how he is linked to liquor or a liquor scam. He looks at social media in Gujarat. He is just a party worker,” Kejriwal said in a video address.

"Over the past few days, he was being called for questioning every day. He was being pressured to name Manish Sisodia, and threatened with arrest if he did not name him. But he is a truthful AAP worker and refused to lie. They arrested him. Earlier, they raided Manish Sisodia’s home but did not find anything. They searched his bank locker but did not find anything, now they are trying to trap him like this. They raided Vijay Nair’s home twice in a month but did not find anything there either," he added.

Linking Nair’s arrest with the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, Kejriwal said, “The people of Gujarat are abusing them openly. They only think about how to crush AAP. First, they arrested Satyendar Jain (Delhi minister) in a fake case, and then they arrested MLA Amanatullah Khan in a fake case. Yesterday, they arrested Nair. Next week, they will arrest Manish Sisodia”.

PTI quoted sources saying that Nair was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licenses in the national capital.

A day later, the Enforcement Directorate arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The CBI in its FIR has alleged that "close associates" of Sisodia -- Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited based in Gurgaon, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey -- were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants.

The CBI has invoked IPC section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in its FIR filed against 15 entities.

Nair, a well-known name in entertainment circuit, had started OML as a management company for Indie bands but gradually shifted focus towards comedy scenes with noted some noted standup artists, comedy collectives and live music shows.

Nair's leadership at OML came under controversy including #MeToo allegation which was strongly denied by him. It drew criticism of promoting a culture of sexism at Only Much Louder which was denied by the company in a detailed rebuttal.