AAP issues first reaction after Raghav Chadha quits party: 'Gave everything, ended up in BJP's lap'

Sanjay Singh also accused the BJP of hindering the "good work" of AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued its first reaction after Raghav Chadha announced that he and several other party leaders are set to join the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that Chadha and the other leaders have "betrayed" the party and the people of Punjab. Singh, an AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party made Chadha an MLA and an MP, but he ended up in the "BJP's lap."

Sanjay Singh also accused the BJP of hindering the "good work" of AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government...7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP, the people of Punjab should remember these seven names. The people of Punjab will never forget them," he said at a press conference on Friday. Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP has once again "betrayed" Punjabis.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Chadha said he would join the BJP along with several other AAP leaders. The other MPs who are set to join the saffron party are Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikram Sahni. Chadha, a popular youth face who had been with the AAP since the party's inception in 2012, had stirred speculation after his alleged silence on the arrest of several AAP leaders in corruption cases in 2024. Last month, Chadha was removed as AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced by Ashok Malik.

At Friday's presser, Chadha stated he was leaving AAP as he could not be part of "their sins". He said: "I was the founding member of this party. We, with full commitment, have established the party in Punjab, Delhi, and other parts. Today AAP is corrupt and compromised. The AAP is not the old party. I don't want to engage in the wrongdoings of AAP."