AAP invites BJP leader to visit schools built by Kejriwal govt, he accepts dare; watch what happens next

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia

The mudslinging between the AAP and BJP over a range of issues went public on Wednesday as leaders from both the parties argued on camera over the situation of government schools in Delhi. Both the AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj and the BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia tweeted videos of their versions of the brawl.

The BJP has been charging that the AAP government in Delhi falsely promised 500 new schools, which it claimed were never built. The opposition party also alleged a “school scam” involving school reconstruction.

On BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia’s challenge to take him to a single school built by the party, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj invited him to visit the schools.

Today, Bhatia reached one of the schools where the two sparred, with the BJP leader claiming that this was the second school which the AAP leader took him to since morning, and it was under construction for the past several years. The first school, he claimed on camera, was built in 1967.

“He (the AAP leader) took us to a 1966 school. We’ve arrived at an unfinished second school. After eight and a half years, this is the reality. Thank you for revealing the truth, " Bhatia said in the video as Bharadwaj continued to contradict him.

#2

भाग केजरीवाल भाग

यह दूसरा स्कूल था जहां आप के प्रवक्ता ले कर गए



वादा 500 स्कूल बनाने का था



पहला पुराना स्कूल आप सरकार द्वारा नहीं बनवाया गया है



दूसरा स्कूल आप प्रवक्ता खुद मान रहे हैं अभी बन रहा है



500 की सूची बार बार माँगने पर भी नहीं दी

खुद देखिए #AAPNahinPaap pic.twitter.com/9wWY6mGMku — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

However, according to the AAP spokesperson, who shared his video, the BJP leader refused to enter the school and “ran away." “We told him there are 498 schools, please let us see them," Bharadwaj wrote.

बार-बार रुकने का आग्रह करने पर भी @gauravbh स्कूल के अंदर नहीं गए और भाग गए। उनको कहा कि अभी तो 498 स्कूल और देखने हैं चलिए, मगर वे नहीं माने और भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/WFhOxOzgTF — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 31, 2022

In a fresh attack on the Delhi government, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that 'sharab' (liquor policy) and 'shiksha' (education) "scams" had become the "twin towers of corruption" in the city and the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation was gradually building more floors.

The BJP leaders also alleged that the Delhi government escalated the cost of building classrooms by multiple times and projected several school toilets as classrooms to justify the "bloated" bills.

The BJP on Monday had alleged there was a scam in the Delhi education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the Central Public Works Department's guidelines.

Citing a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020, the saffron party had said the city government hiked the construction cost by Rs 326 crore, 53 percent more than the original tender amount, without floating a new tender.