Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases second list of 54 candidates, check all names

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Earlier, AAP had released its first of four candidates on September 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections (file photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the second list of 54 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. With this, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has so far declared candidates for a total of 58 seats.

The party has given a ticket to Advocate Geetanand Thakur from the Siraj Assembly seat against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Earlier on September 20, the Aam Aadmi Party had released the first list of four candidates.

Check the full list here:

There are a total of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and all the seats will be voted together on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. At present, BJP is ruling the hill state. Apart from BJP and Congress, Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray in the 2022 elections. All the parties have started announcing the names of their candidates.

