AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta makes big claim on alliance with Congress, says, 'if not decided today, party will...'

Haryana'a AAP Chief Sushil Gupta has sounded the alarm bells for the prospective electoral alliance with the Congress for the assembly election. Gupta said on Monday that if they don't receive any news from the high command about the alliance formation during the day, then the party will release the list of candidates for all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly.

"As AAP Haryana chief, I'm preparing for the 90 assembly seats. We haven't received news about the alliance from the high command. If we don't receive news today, we'll release our list for all 90 seats by evening," he said.

Gupta further emphasised the fact that the AAP is fully prepared to contest in all 90 seats in the polls and it is just a matter of time before they will announce the names of candidates who will contest in the election.

With just three days left for the deadline date for filing for nomination ahead of the assembly polls in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party, which earlier stated that they would contest in all 90 seats for this election, has been in frequent talks with the Congress party to form an alliance to contest in the assembly polls.

On Sunday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that both parties have a desire, a wish and a hope for forming an alliance, just one day after expressing his optimism about the seat-sharing speculation between AAP and Congress for the Haryana elections following a meeting with AICC in charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria.

Chadha said that both parties will decide before September 12, which is the last day of nomination.

"I do not want to make any statement on personal statements or individual seats. I can only tell you that both parties have a desire, a wish and hope for an alliance. The last date for nomination is 12th September. We will take a decision before 12. If we don't agree or if there is no win-win situation, we will leave it," he said.

He further affirmed that the discussions are going on in a positive environment and that the conclusion will be good and in the interest of the people of Haryana, country and democracy.

After the meeting, Deepak Babaria said that they are hopeful that the results regarding the alliance will come out in two days.

"Congress has given me this responsibility, and this was my second or third meeting with Raghav Chadha in the last two days. We are exchanging the locations and numbers, and we hope that the results will come out in two days. It depends; if it will be a win-win situation for both Congress and AAP, then we will go into a coalition; I am trying for that. It may happen (changes in the names of already declared candidates)," Babaria said.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.