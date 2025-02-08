Following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s resounding triumph in the Delhi assembly polls 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and said that the people of the national capital are now relieved of "AAP-Da".

The Prime Minister arrived at BJP's headquarters to address party workers and was joined by prominent leaders including - JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Virendra Sachdeva, among others.

"People of Delhi are filled with enthusiasm today. They are also relieved because Delhi is now free of ‘AAP-da’. I had sent a letter to Delhiites in which I urged them to give BJP a chance to serve them in the 21st century and to make Delhi ‘viksit’ (developed) capital of India", said PM Modi.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the saffron camp has secured 47 seats and is leading on one. The AAP, on the other hand, has won 22 seats.

Moreover, prominent faces from AAP - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Satyendra Jain - have lost in their respective constituencies.

New Delhi, once deemed a stronghold of AAP chief Kejriwal, was won by BJP's Parvesh Verma who is the potential Chief Ministerial candidate of the upcoming BJP government.