AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's strong reaction to ED raid at MP Ashok Kumar Mittal residence, LPU: 'Modi Ji has begun preparations of Punjab elections'

Following an ED raid at residence and business entities of Aam Aadmi Party MP at Rajya Sabha Ashok Kumar Mittal, party convenor Arvind Kejriwal reacted strongly alleging Bharatiya Janata Party of kick-starting the "preparations for the Punjab elections."

Following an ED raid at residence and business entities of Aam Aadmi Party MP at Rajya Sabha Ashok Kumar Mittal, party convenor Arvind Kejriwal reacted strongly alleging Bharatiya Janata Party of kick-starting the "preparations for the Punjab elections."

Slamming BJP on X, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Modi Ji has begun preparations for the elections in Punjab. But the people of Punjab will not tolerate this. They will give the BJP a sound thrashing in response."

The ED raid comes just few days after AAP appointed Ashok Kumar Mittal as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha. Ashok Kumar Mittal is the founder and Chancellor of Punjab's Lovely professional University.

On similar lines, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also accused BJP and PM Modi for ED's action. On X, he wrote, “BJP begins preparations for Punjab elections… ED raids at the home and university of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal..typical Modi style..”

ED raids at MP Ashok Mittal residence and business entities

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and its Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Ashok Kumar Mittal, in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said. The LPU university and related business interests are linked to Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is also the founder and chancellor of the institution. Mittal, along with his brothers, is associated with the broader Lovely Group network, which operates across education and business sectors. Ashok Kumar Mittal was recently appointed as the new Deputy Leader of AAP in the Upper House, replacing Raghav Chadha.