'Aap Chronology Samajhiye': Amit Shah on timing of Pegasus controversy

Headlines

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

HomeIndia

India

'Aap Chronology Samajhiye': Amit Shah on timing of Pegasus controversy

Targeted the opposition over reports of spying of important personalities using Israeli Pegasus spyware, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that "disruptors and obstructers" will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their "conspiracies".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2021, 11:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Targeted the opposition over reports of spying of important personalities using Israeli Pegasus spyware, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that "disruptors and obstructers" will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their "conspiracies".

"People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions... 'Aap Chronology Samajhiye' (understand the chronology). This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers," Shah said in a statement.

"Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection," he added.

The Home Minister stated that "disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their conspiracies and monsoon session will bear new fruits of progress".

"The facts and sequence of events are for the entire nation to see. Today the Monsoon Session of Parliament has started. In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening, we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim - to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India's development trajectory," the home minister said.

"The people of India have high hopes from the current Monsoon Session. Key bills for the welfare of farmers, youngsters, women and the backward sections of society are lined up for debate and discussion. No less than the Prime Minister said that the Government is ready to discuss all topics," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition, Shah said: "Just a few days ago the Council of Ministers was expanded with great emphasis given to women, SC, ST and OBC members. But there are forces unable to digest this. They also want to derail national progress. This merits the question - to whose tune are these people dancing, who want to keep showing India in poor light? What pleasure do they get to time and again show India in bad light?"

Attacking the Congress, he said: "To see the rudderless Congress jump on to this bandwagon is not unexpected. They have good past experience in trampling over democracy and with their own house not in order, they are now trying to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament."

About the opposition's behaviour in the Parliament when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his new ministers, Shah said: "When the Prime Minister rose in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to introduce his Council of Ministers, which is a well-established norm, the Congress-led Opposition was in the well of both the Houses. Is this their respect for Parliamentary norms? The same behaviour continued when the IT Minister was speaking about the issue."

"And, I want to assure the people of India that the Modi govt's priority is clear ? 'National Welfare' and we will keep working to achieve that no matter what happens," he said.

(With IANS inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandramukhi 2 trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava bring back memories of 2005 blockbuster prequel, leave netizens divided

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9,26,055 crore company to raise Rs 20,680 crore from global investors: Report

National Nutrition Week 2023: 10 superfoods to Incorporate into your everyday diet

Meet NIT, IIM alumnus who heads Rs 2,24,000 crore govt company

Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wield rifles in film's new poster, fans say 'sab movies ka record todega Bhai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE