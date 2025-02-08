INDIA
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal released a video message on X (formerly Twitter), conceding defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, saying that he and his party graciously accept people's decision.
As the BJP on Saturday headed to capture the Delhi seat of power after more than 26 years, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal released a video message on X (formerly Twitter), conceding defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, saying that he and his party graciously accept people's decisions with respect in terms of the results. For the unversed, the Aam Aadmi Party is trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party as votes are being counted for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls held earlier this week.
Trends and results on the Election Commission website showed the BJP ahead in 48 seats and the AAP in 22.
Arvind Kejriwal, the former CM of Delhi, also congratulated the BJP for their victory and hoped that they would fulfill the 'expectations with which people voted them to power'.
"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, and infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive Opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them," Kejriwal said.
Sometime back, former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also conceded defeat in Jangpura and expressed hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the area. "I extend my congratulations to the winning candidate and hope they will focus on the progress and welfare of the people of Jangpura," he told reporters.
Meanwhile, BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters, waving party flags and dancing to the beats of 'dhol'. Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.
